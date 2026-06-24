Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 103,736 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,417,960 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $46,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2%

HST opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Host Hotels & Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Host Hotels & Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here