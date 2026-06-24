Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,102 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.18% of CMS Energy worth $43,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 736,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 400,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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