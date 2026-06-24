Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 261,540 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after buying an additional 4,113,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,948,000 after buying an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here