Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $16.82 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,662 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,706 shares of the company's stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 51,827 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 456,666 shares of the company's stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 236,637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,769,398 shares of the company's stock worth $142,735,000 after acquiring an additional 581,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,595,843 shares of the company's stock worth $930,121,000 after acquiring an additional 729,942 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,287 shares of the company's stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 382,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company's stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts: Sign Up

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Hormel Foods Corporation has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $31.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio is presently 131.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hormel Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hormel Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hormel Foods wasn't on the list.

While Hormel Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here