Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $61.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,905 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,198 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $61,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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