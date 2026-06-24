Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $8.44 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in Equinix were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $248,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 target price on Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,115.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,077.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $942.12. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This represents a 26.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,600,239.52. The trade was a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

See Also

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