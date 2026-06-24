Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,795 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in NiSource were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,864 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NiSource from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $52.00 price objective on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Stock Down 0.7%

NiSource stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $118,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,503,587.48. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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