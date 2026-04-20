Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,212 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here