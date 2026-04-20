Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
ONEOK logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in ONEOK by 12.1%, owning 283,212 shares valued at about $20.82 million at the end of the quarter.
  • ONEOK beat quarterly expectations with $1.55 EPS (vs. $1.50 est.) and $9.07B revenue (vs. $8.77B est.), and set FY2026 guidance of 5.040–5.870 EPS (analysts forecast ~5.07 EPS).
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.07 (annualized $4.28, ~5.1% yield), while analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average price target of $89.69.
  • Interested in ONEOK? Here are five stocks we like better.

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,212 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.38. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from ONEOK's previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.97%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ONEOK Right Now?

Before you consider ONEOK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONEOK wasn't on the list.

While ONEOK currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines