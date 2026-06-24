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Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
DT Midstream logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Miller Howard Investments increased its stake in DT Midstream by 9.2% in Q1, buying 20,077 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 238,616 shares worth about $32.1 million.
  • DT Midstream reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $336 million, both ahead of analyst expectations. The company also raised/confirmed forward guidance, with FY 2026 EPS guidance set at 4.42 to 4.82.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, or $3.52 annualized, for a yield of 2.4%. Wall Street’s consensus remains Moderate Buy, with a target price of $154.46.
  • Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream.

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,616 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.23% of DT Midstream worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 7,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $152.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. DT Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Weiss Ratings upgraded DT Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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