Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 953 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,857 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $45,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $1,096.33 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $987.12 and its 200-day moving average is $924.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $653.23 and a twelve month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $949.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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