MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,166 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Article Title

NVIDIA continues to get bullish coverage tied to AI infrastructure growth, with multiple articles highlighting strong revenue trends, upbeat analyst ratings, and price targets that still imply meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Article Title

Palantir and NVIDIA announced a sovereign AI partnership for U.S. government and infrastructure customers, reinforcing demand for NVIDIA’s chips and Nemotron models in secure enterprise and public-sector deployments. Positive Sentiment: Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Article Title

Articles also pointed to NVIDIA’s expansion into robotics, physical AI, and next-generation data-center infrastructure, which supports the idea that the company can keep growing beyond its core GPU business. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated an outperform view, and several reports noted strong institutional and analyst support, suggesting Wall Street still sees NVIDIA as a leader in AI compute demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Some articles framed NVIDIA as a “summer swoon” or “underperformance” story versus the broader chip sector, but these pieces largely focused on sentiment and relative performance rather than a new fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Article Title

Coverage of insider selling and market-cap declines in the Magnificent Seven may weigh on sentiment, but the selling appears to be more about portfolio rotation and pre-planned transactions than a direct business warning. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Article Title

NVIDIA has lagged chip peers this year, and several articles emphasized that the stock has fallen behind the semiconductor rally, raising concerns that expectations may be cooling after a huge AI run-up. Negative Sentiment: Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Article Title

Competition remains a recurring concern, with pieces highlighting AMD’s push into data-center AI infrastructure and TSMC being favored by some analysts as the better near-term semiconductor pick. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged a bearish technical setup and a negative short-term trend, which may be contributing to today’s weakness despite the strong long-term AI narrative. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $210.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $151.49 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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