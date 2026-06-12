Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 150,000 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,535,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,501 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 3,457,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,646,000 after purchasing an additional 957,749 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,820,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,417 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVUE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Kenvue's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.65%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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