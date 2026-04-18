Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 177,689 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 177,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.45.

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Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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