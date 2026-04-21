Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,627 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 874.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $666.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,390,688. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.46, for a total transaction of $1,576,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,666,936.24. The trade was a 48.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TDY opened at $645.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $646.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $693.38.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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