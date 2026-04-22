Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 50,155 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 151.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,265 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in IonQ were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IonQ by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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