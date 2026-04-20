Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,339 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,277 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,953 shares of the company's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $341.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $344.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $309.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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