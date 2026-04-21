Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.4%

DHI stock opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.17 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. D.R. Horton's quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHI shares. Evercore upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $160.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here