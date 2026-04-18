Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here