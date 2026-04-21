Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $318,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 111,494 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,211,000 after acquiring an additional 111,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE EME opened at $831.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.97 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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