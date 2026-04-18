Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,391 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in RTX were worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. EASA Certification

Pratt & Whitney’s GTF Advantage engine received EASA certification for the Airbus A320neo family, clearing the way for production deliveries and entry-into-service in Europe — a commercial aviation win that supports aftermarket and engine-revenue cadence. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Pratt & Whitney Powers YFQ-48A

Pratt & Whitney (an RTX business) was announced as the propulsion provider for Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue autonomous wingman — a program tie that could drive future engine and sustainment revenue in the collaborative combat aircraft space. Positive Sentiment: Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. MRO Services Singapore

Pratt & Whitney Canada launched new PT6C-67C and PW127XT MRO services in Singapore, expanding regional aftermarket support for helicopters and turboprops — a recurring revenue opportunity that strengthens Asia-Pacific service footprint. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. RAIVEN Flight Test

Raytheon’s RAIVEN staring sensor completed a first flight test on a UH-60 Black Hawk — a defense-electronics milestone that validates a next‑generation sensor product and supports Raytheon’s growth narrative in sensing and targeting. Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Collins Aerospace Win

Collins Aerospace won a role to supply key systems for Bell’s MV-75 FLRAA; plus broader reporting of Pentagon interest in mobilizing industrial capacity and new missile awards, both of which point to elevated defense spend that favors RTX’s portfolio and aftermarket. Neutral Sentiment: RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Q1 Preview

RTX reports Q1 results before markets open on April 21; previews and analyst metric projections are driving positioning — the print will determine whether elevated defense demand from geopolitics and commercial aerospace backlog translate into beatable results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Valuation Check

Analyst notes and a valuation check highlight product milestones (RAIVEN test, engine certification) but also show the stock has pulled back modestly in the last 30 days; investors are balancing good news against a still-rich multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. MSI/RTX GPU Coverage

Several tech/gaming stories reference “RTX” in GPU branding (NVIDIA/GeForce, MSI laptops) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation but can create headlines that confuse retail flows. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk: tough year‑over‑year comps for commercial aerospace revenue and a relatively high P/E leave little room for a weak print; any earnings or guidance shortfall on April 21 could pressure the stock. Analyst Projections

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11. The company has a market capitalization of $264.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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