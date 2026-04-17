Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 187,514 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $381,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.8%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.26 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $279.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,243 shares of company stock valued at $50,184,855. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.03.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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