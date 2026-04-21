Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,173.52. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock worth $733,587. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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