Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,572 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,781 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $589.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.85 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,963,334.34. This trade represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total value of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $760.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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