Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,495 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $278.29 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here