Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $2.87 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,124 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Q. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,587,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,158,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,068,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $120.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.96. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. The business's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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