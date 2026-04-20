Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,900 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 54,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of MakeMyTrip worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,994,000 after buying an additional 555,620 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,999 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,574,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 865,168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $80,980,000 after buying an additional 605,388 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 737,734 shares of the technology company's stock worth $69,052,000 after buying an additional 475,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MMYT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $51.02 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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