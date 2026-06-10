Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 782.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,448 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,352 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 904,229 shares of the company's stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 1,917.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company's stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MIR shares. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE MIR opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 169.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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