Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIRM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

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Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $129.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($12.68). The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 140.24%.The firm's revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,721 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,680. This trade represents a 46.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,627.25. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,315 shares of company stock worth $6,991,928. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CLSA set a $146.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $143.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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