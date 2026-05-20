Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 27,446 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458,613 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $730,018,000 after buying an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $780,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $611,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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