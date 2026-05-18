Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.44 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP's holdings in Aflac were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,142,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,301,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,047,000 after purchasing an additional 310,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,926,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Aflac by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,631,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $297,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,866,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $116.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Aflac's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac's payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 166,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $18,655,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,723,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,812,641,978. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,375 shares of company stock worth $72,256,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore raised Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aflac from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Aflac from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aflac from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aflac issued $500 million of 5.150% senior notes due 2036, which should add balance-sheet flexibility and support liquidity for the insurer’s capital management plans. Aflac Issues $500 Million 2036 Senior Notes Offering

Aflac issued $500 million of 5.150% senior notes due 2036, which should add balance-sheet flexibility and support liquidity for the insurer’s capital management plans. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted strong sales growth in Japan and the U.S., improving Japan margins, and a lower benefit ratio, all of which support Aflac’s earnings durability. Here's Why You Should Keep Holding Aflac in Your Portfolio

Recent commentary highlighted strong sales growth in Japan and the U.S., improving Japan margins, and a lower benefit ratio, all of which support Aflac’s earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: The latest quarter was mixed, with revenue beating estimates but earnings per share missing consensus, leaving investors focused on whether growth can offset margin pressure.

The latest quarter was mixed, with revenue beating estimates but earnings per share missing consensus, leaving investors focused on whether growth can offset margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles questioned Aflac’s valuation and risk profile after softer Japan margins and the earnings miss, but these pieces mainly reinforced existing concerns rather than introducing a new catalyst.

Several recent articles questioned Aflac’s valuation and risk profile after softer Japan margins and the earnings miss, but these pieces mainly reinforced existing concerns rather than introducing a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan disclosed another small sale of Aflac shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adding to a recent pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Aflac NYSE: AFL Major Shareholder Sells $2,767,885.00 in Stock

Major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan disclosed another small sale of Aflac shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, adding to a recent pattern of insider selling that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Arthur Reginald Collins also sold shares recently, which may add a modest headwind to investor sentiment around the stock. SEC insider filing for Arthur Reginald Collins sale

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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