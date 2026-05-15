Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $45,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 102,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Crown were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 23.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,363 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here