Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.04 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $161.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 2.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,600 shares of company stock worth $5,509,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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