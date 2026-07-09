Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,067 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $624,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $455.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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