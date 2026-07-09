Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,464,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $860.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $869.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.15. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,972,545.14. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $886.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology News Summary

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About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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