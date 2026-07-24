Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $19.30 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,373 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,038,095 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Trending Headlines about Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Super Micro Computer stock surges 20% on margin recovery

Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio

Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update.

Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction.

Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction. Negative Sentiment: Northland and Mizuho kept a more restrained view on the name, with one cutting near-term EPS estimates and another lowering its price target, showing concerns have not fully disappeared.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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