Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $54.64 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 73,837 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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