Go Pro
→ Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Netflix logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5%

NFLX opened at $68.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Netflix Right Now?

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
Elon's next move will be bigger than the IPO – and it could happen any day now
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines