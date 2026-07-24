Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 20,869.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5%

NFLX opened at $68.89 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Intl Cap upgraded shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from an "underweight" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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