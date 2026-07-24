Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,659 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.1% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BWX Technologies worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.72 and a 1 year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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