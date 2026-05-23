Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.08 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,039.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $978.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.29. The company has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.51. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.65 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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