Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 13,084 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,845 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,098. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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