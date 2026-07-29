MKS Inc. $MKSI Holdings Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of MKS worth $59,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MKS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MKS by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in MKS by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MKS from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MKS in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

Insider Activity at MKS

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,400,700.50. This represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,648,694.08. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

MKS Stock Down 9.6%

MKSI stock opened at $285.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.93. MKS Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.49 and a 52-week high of $447.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $351.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.79.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. MKS had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company's revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. MKS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MKS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MKS wasn't on the list.

While MKS currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here