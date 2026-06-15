MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 6,353 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,831 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $99,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $497,311,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $489.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $523.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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