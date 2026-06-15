MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,005 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $90,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $121.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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