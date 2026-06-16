MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,508 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $37,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,874,306.97. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,822.32. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,343,747 shares of company stock worth $380,853,419. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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