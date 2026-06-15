MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $138,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $688,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $397.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $206.20 and a twelve month high of $450.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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