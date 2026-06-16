MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 14,590 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,103 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PG opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here