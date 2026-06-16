MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,701 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $54,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Up 1.6%

ASML stock opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,913.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,551.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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