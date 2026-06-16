MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 66,590 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,798 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $45,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 355,069 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 205,069 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,633,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252,316 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in AT&T by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,117,913 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,689,000 after buying an additional 553,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

AT&T is getting some support from upbeat analyst commentary, including recent buy ratings and price targets as high as $31, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth.

Investor discussion highlighted AT&T’s 5G and fiber strategy, including its expanded partnership with Rivian for built-in 5G connectivity and continued network/buildout momentum, which could support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company.

Some commentary also pointed to AT&T Stadium’s World Cup exposure as a brand-visibility boost that could improve consumer awareness of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself.

Recent posts and market chatter continue to frame AT&T as a defensive telecom holding, with investors rotating within the sector rather than making a strong directional bet on the company itself. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity.

Competitive pressure remains a concern, especially with broadband and 5G rivals intensifying efforts while AT&T simplifies its fiber plans to improve customer uptake and reduce complexity. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated.

Some investors remain focused on AT&T’s debt load and the possibility that satellite broadband competition could pressure parts of the business, even though one recent analysis argued the SpaceX/Starlink threat is overstated. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been weighed by broader technical weakness, with shares trading closer to their 52-week low than their high, which may be reinforcing cautious sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

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About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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