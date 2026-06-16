MML Investors Services LLC Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $54,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,802,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.78 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The company has a market cap of $892.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $428.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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