Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,440 shares of the company's stock after selling 186,950 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Moderna worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 498,693 shares of the company's stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125,598 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,291,465 shares of the company's stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,031 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 215,894 shares of the company's stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,445.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company's stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,364 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts: Sign Up

Moderna News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna and the University of Oxford received UK authorization to begin a Phase 1/2 study of the investigational mRNA-4194 cancer vaccine for people with Lynch syndrome, a high-risk inherited condition. The move highlights progress in Moderna’s oncology pipeline and could support long-term growth expectations. Article: Moderna and the University of Oxford Receive UK Authorization to Begin Phase 1/2 Study of Investigational mRNA Cancer Vaccine for People with Lynch Syndrome

Moderna and the University of Oxford received UK authorization to begin a Phase 1/2 study of the investigational mRNA-4194 cancer vaccine for people with Lynch syndrome, a high-risk inherited condition. The move highlights progress in Moderna’s oncology pipeline and could support long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around Oxford’s cancer vaccine trials and preventive mRNA approaches has increased investor focus on Moderna’s ability to expand beyond COVID vaccines into cancer prevention, which could be a meaningful future catalyst. Article: Oxford–Moderna Cancer Vaccine Trial To Test Preventive mRNA Approach In High-Risk Patients

Recent coverage around Oxford’s cancer vaccine trials and preventive mRNA approaches has increased investor focus on Moderna’s ability to expand beyond COVID vaccines into cancer prevention, which could be a meaningful future catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Moderna’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference may have offered updates on strategy and pipeline progress, but no major new financial guidance or product approval was highlighted in the headline alone. Article: Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Presents at Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript

Moderna’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference may have offered updates on strategy and pipeline progress, but no major new financial guidance or product approval was highlighted in the headline alone. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the shares.

Reported short interest data showed no meaningful bearish positioning change, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was tied to tax withholding under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan.

Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was tied to tax withholding under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Moderna but kept an underperform rating, reinforcing a cautious analyst outlook on the stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MRNA opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.37 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 260.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Moderna from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,400. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Abbas Hussain sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $264,951.66. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,066 shares in the company, valued at $562,637.58. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,752 shares of company stock worth $3,453,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna's flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moderna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moderna wasn't on the list.

While Moderna currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here